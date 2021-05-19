National Bank Financial Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

TSE EMA opened at C$56.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.17. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

