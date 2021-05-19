National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

TSE:TA opened at C$11.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.