Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $114.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $87.32. 17,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

