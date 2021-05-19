Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.32. 17,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

