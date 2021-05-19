Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 518 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 11,161.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.