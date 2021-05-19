NANJCOIN (NANJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,440.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,440.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

