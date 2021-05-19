MyWish (WISH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,047.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $22,047.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

