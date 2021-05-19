Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $27.38

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.08. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 706 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,009 shares of company stock worth $3,797,329 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

