MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $49,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

