Mushroom Price Hits $0.88 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002497 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a market cap of $27.12 million and $2,194.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00071052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00319587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00196681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.01006867 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,107,778 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

