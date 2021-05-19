Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Market Cap Reaches $27.29 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

MCI is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

