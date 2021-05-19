M&T Bank Corp Has $23.03 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $370.12 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.70 and a 200-day moving average of $343.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

