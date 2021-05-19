M&T Bank Corp Has $18.90 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

