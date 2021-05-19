M&T Bank Corp Has $17.50 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $88.80 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

