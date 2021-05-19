M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

