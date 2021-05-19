MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 9,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,369,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

