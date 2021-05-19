Morgan Stanley Raises iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $22.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.