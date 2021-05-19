Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

