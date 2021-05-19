Morgan Stanley Increases Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $39.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

SNCY stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

