Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

PNW opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

