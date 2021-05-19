Morgan Stanley Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $14,813,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 88.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.