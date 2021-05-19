Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00521830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

