Moody’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

