Montis Financial LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

