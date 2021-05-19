Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

MPWR stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.95 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

