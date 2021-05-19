Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Buy”

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

