Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $113.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

