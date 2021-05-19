Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $113.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.
SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.
Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.