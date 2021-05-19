Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

