Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

MRNA stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

