Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

