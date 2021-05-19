Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock remained flat at $$9.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 111,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

