Mizuho Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $90.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $49,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

