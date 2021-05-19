Mizuho Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.69.

DGX opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

