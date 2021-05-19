MixMarvel Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

