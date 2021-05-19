Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

