Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

