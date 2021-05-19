Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.35 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

