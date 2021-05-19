Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $140.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,888,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

