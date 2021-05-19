Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 207,739 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

