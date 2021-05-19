Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 152,596 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $83,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

