Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $90,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

