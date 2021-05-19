Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

