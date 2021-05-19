Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,716 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $90,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

