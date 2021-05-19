Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

