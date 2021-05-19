Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.77

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.