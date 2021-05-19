Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $251.00. The stock had previously closed at $154.76, but opened at $149.01. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

