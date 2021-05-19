MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 6.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.26. 9,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 856,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 197,329 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,974,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

