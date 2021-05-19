Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 410 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

