Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1,178.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 948,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 561,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

