Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MEEC stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Midwest Energy Emissions news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

